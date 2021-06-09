Zeepin Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $508,336.21 and approximately $22,216.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00061849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00224711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00208652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.54 or 0.01283263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,412.91 or 0.99943339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

