Zap Price Tops $0.0776 on Major Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Zap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0776 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zap has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and approximately $92,503.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00068406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00025028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $330.89 or 0.00913027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.40 or 0.08968798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00049275 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

