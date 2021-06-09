Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €105.00 by Nord/LB

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s previous close.

ZAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €101.78 ($119.74).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €98.08 ($115.39) on Monday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company’s 50 day moving average is €87.65.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

