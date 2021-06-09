Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) to Hold

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “

GTT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,107,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,707. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 654.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 102,144 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

