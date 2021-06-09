Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) to Hold

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “
GTT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,107,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,707. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.39.
About GTT Communications
GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.