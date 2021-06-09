Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CTS (NYSE:CTS) to “Buy”

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

CTS stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.75. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.72.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. CTS’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

