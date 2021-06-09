Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) to Hold

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wendy's have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Shares of company rallied on Jun 8, driven by bullish comments about the company by Reddit investing communities. Wendy’s is now the first fast-food “meme stock.” The company is benefiting from menu innovation, technological upgrades and international expansion. This along with focus on Breakfast daypart offerings are likely to drive growth. Going forward, the company remains bullish on this business model with plans to boost breakfast daypart sales by 30% in 2021. Also, the company has increased its focus on smaller and efficient prototypes that is likely to pave a way for future growth opportunities. For 2021, the company anticipates global system-wide sales growth in the range of 8% to 10%. However, high debt and coronavirus woes remain a concern.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.84.

Shares of WEN traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 8.6% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

