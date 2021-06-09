Zacks Investment Research Lowers Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

SIC opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.62 million, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter worth $102,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

