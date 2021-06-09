Zacks Investment Research Downgrades nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) to Sell

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nCino, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. nCino, Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, N.C. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCNO. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

NCNO opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.16. nCino has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of -115.23.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that nCino will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $128,060.00. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of nCino by 38.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354,680 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,557,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,101,000 after acquiring an additional 255,885 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 131.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,916,000 after acquiring an additional 927,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 113.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after acquiring an additional 720,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

