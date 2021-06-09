Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.63. Universal Display reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,550%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

OLED opened at $217.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $143.51 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,359,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $190,214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,387,000 after acquiring an additional 74,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

