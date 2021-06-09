Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. Tattooed Chef posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,248,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at $16,822,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at $9,060,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 570.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 329,844 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth $3,702,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTCF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.20. 1,143,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,707. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.04.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

