Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post $6.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.18 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $27.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $27.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,114. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lennar has a 12 month low of $57.09 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

