Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Gartner posted sales of $973.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,850 shares of company stock worth $13,887,776 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IT traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $230.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,862. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.01. Gartner has a 52-week low of $114.36 and a 52-week high of $239.09.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

