Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to announce $34.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $38.22 billion. Chevron posted sales of $13.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 157.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $133.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.96 billion to $144.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $137.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $116.61 billion to $149.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $107.73. 757,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,403,587. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.14. Chevron has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Chevron by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

