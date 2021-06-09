Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $620,051.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,276.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,697 shares of company stock worth $16,972,432 in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

