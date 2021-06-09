Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.17. Earthstone Energy posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTE. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of ESTE stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 2.94. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,593 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,233 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,646,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

