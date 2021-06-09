Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.08). Covanta reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million.

CVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of Covanta stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,346,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Covanta has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 441.11 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Covanta by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

