Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Norges Bank bought a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,039,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 372.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,191,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $7,756,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.