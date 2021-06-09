Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.87. Ameren reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,071,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72. Ameren has a 52-week low of $67.14 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

