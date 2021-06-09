Zacks: Analysts Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.27. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,627 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.