Zacks: Analysts Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.27. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,627 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WPM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
