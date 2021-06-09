Zacks: Analysts Expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will report earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $1.99. Stamps.com posted earnings of $3.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of STMP stock traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $191.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,357. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.40. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $325.13. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

