Zacks: Analysts Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.02. Range Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRC. TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.11.

In other news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 5,093,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 571.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after buying an additional 1,041,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

