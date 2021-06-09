Zacks: Analysts Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.03 Million

Analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report sales of $137.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.70 million and the lowest is $135.40 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $121.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $548.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.00 million to $559.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $566.67 million, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $573.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.67. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 40,376 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

