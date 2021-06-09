Zacks: Analysts Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will post $164.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.60 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $114.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $642.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $704.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $571.67 million, with estimates ranging from $557.30 million to $604.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of CUBI stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $42.41. 330,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $139,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,486. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

