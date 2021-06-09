Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $1,478,187.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,720,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.53. 1,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.22 and a fifty-two week high of $143.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

