Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. NuVasive posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.29. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 30,711 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 24.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after buying an additional 63,684 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

