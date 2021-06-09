Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. NexPoint Real Estate Finance reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 112.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NREF shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,000 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a current ratio of 889.18. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.38%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

