yAxis (YAXIS) Price Hits $9.11 on Exchanges

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for about $9.11 or 0.00027632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yAxis has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and $1.39 million worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00063656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00239624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00219452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.05 or 0.01207233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,997.60 or 1.00076799 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

yAxis Coin Trading

