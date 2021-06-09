Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 11,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,079,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

YSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. 86 Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Yatsen by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,461,000 after buying an additional 402,524 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Yatsen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after buying an additional 25,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Yatsen by 510.4% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,378 shares during the last quarter. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.