Wunong Net Technology Company Limited’s (NYSE:WNW) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 14th

Wunong Net Technology’s (NYSE:WNW) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 14th. Wunong Net Technology had issued 5,999,910 shares in its initial public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $29,999,550 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NYSE WNW opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.28. Wunong Net Technology has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $160.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNW. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Wunong Net Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Wunong Net Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wunong Net Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, through its subsidiary Wunong Technology (Shenzhen) Co, Ltd offers online retail of foods products in China. It primarily sells green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. The company sells food products through its online retail store.

