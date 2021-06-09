World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.63

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.63 and last traded at $67.81, with a volume of 72513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.66. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.