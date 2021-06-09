World Token Hits Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. World Token has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $85,272.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0890 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, World Token has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00062326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00227789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.94 or 0.00211215 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.94 or 0.01298673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,917.35 or 0.99895474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,669,435 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

