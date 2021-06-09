Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WKPPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workspace Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded Workspace Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded Workspace Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS WKPPF opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.55. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

