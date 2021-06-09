Woodcoin (LOG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $442,901.15

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $442,901.15 and approximately $100,661.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,100.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.35 or 0.07472290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $577.74 or 0.01745432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.28 or 0.00472144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00166749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.57 or 0.00732834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.46 or 0.00484771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00383587 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

