Wings (WINGS) Reaches Market Cap of $4.87 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. Wings has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $20,472.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wings has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings coin can now be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00069270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.06 or 0.00922081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.84 or 0.09065496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00050127 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

