Windsor Group LTD Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,807 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $32,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,035,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 384,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,814,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 734,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,307,000 after purchasing an additional 67,421 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $117.60. 6,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,537. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $118.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.