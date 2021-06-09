Windsor Group LTD Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.79. 169,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,701,269. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.46.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

