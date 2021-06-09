Windsor Group LTD Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,110 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Intel were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $57.33. 471,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,787,356. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $231.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

