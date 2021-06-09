Windsor Group LTD Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,558,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $388.77. 243,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,991. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $389.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

