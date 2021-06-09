Windsor Group LTD Buys 309 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.91. 41,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,317. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.92. The stock has a market cap of $171.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $164.51 and a 12 month high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.