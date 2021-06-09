Windsor Group LTD Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $402.04. 53,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,355. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $379.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

