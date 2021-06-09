Windsor Group LTD Acquires 291 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,810 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.02. The company had a trading volume of 779,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,527. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

