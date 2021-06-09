Windham Capital Management LLC Sells 6,988 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Windham Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.9% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after buying an additional 52,684 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,703,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$52.36 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,013. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.05. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $52.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

