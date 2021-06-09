Windham Capital Management LLC Buys 98 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Windham Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

TLT stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.50. 568,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,900,009. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

