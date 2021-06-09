Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.
Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $47.74. 75,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,065. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
