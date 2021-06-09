Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $47.74. 75,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,065. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

