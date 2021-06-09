WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

WesBanco has a payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 in the last 90 days. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSBC. B. Riley raised their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

