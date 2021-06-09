Wells Financial Advisors INC Sells 23,343 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wells Financial Advisors INC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,343 shares during the quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 104,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 64,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 121,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,361. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $116.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

