Wells Financial Advisors INC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,385,000 after acquiring an additional 854,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,219,000 after purchasing an additional 291,574 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,078,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,323,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 541.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,663,000 after buying an additional 633,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 569,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,099,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.90. The stock had a trading volume of 277,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,434,016. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.17. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.