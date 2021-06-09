Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce $17.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.46 billion and the lowest is $17.26 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $17.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $71.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.48 billion to $73.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $70.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.98 billion to $73.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,492,990. The firm has a market cap of $190.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

