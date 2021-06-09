Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce $17.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.46 billion and the lowest is $17.26 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $17.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $71.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.48 billion to $73.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $70.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.98 billion to $73.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wells Fargo & Company.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WFC stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,492,990. The firm has a market cap of $190.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
