WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WELL. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WELL Health Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.79.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$8.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -135.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.24. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$9.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

