WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded WELL Health Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

WLYYF opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

